Sindh Abadgar Ittehad Rejects 10 percent hike in rate of sugarcane

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, an organization which represents farmers from many districts of Sindh, has rejected the 10 percent hike from the previous year in the rate of sugarcane which has been offered by the sugar mills for the upcoming crushing season.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the organization, chaired by its president Nawab Zubair Talpur here Sunday, the Ittehad called for payment of Rs 300 per maund price.

The meeting based its case on what they claimed to be incessant increase in the prices of the agricultural inputs and the overall cost of the cultivation.

The organization complained that the Sindh government invited Sindh Abadgar board and Sindh Chamber of Commerce in the meeting with the representatives of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association for fixing the price of the sugarcane.

However, the Ittehad despite being a registered and major representative of the farmers was ignored.

The meeting pointed out that in India the sugarcane farmers were being paid a rate which equalled to Rs295 per maund in Pakistan.

The farmers also demanded payment of Rs6,000 per maund rate for the cotton crop and putting an end to unjustified deductions being made by the buyers of the crop.