Sindh Allocates Rs 2.7 Bln For Environment, Forests And Wildlife In Budget 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

The Environment, Forests and Wildlife sector in Sindh has been given an allocation of Rs 2.7 billion in next financial year 2021-22

Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech 2021-22, before the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday said that our policies always have a component measuring the impact of development on the environment. In our quest for development and advanced technologies, we have harmed the planet in unimaginable ways, he said.

He said that tree plantation and enhancing green cover will be the major focus of Forest Department in next financial year. Regeneration and forest development in River Forests will be done on 25,000 acres.

He said that Irrigated plantations will be developed on 6,500 acres. Roadside and Canal side plantations will be raised on 1,000 avenue kilometers. Mangrove forests will be planted and protected over 35,000 acres.

The Sindh CM said that a huge target of 35.0 million container plants will be developed in the network of departmental and youth nurseries for supply of plants to interested stakeholders at subsidized rates.

Urban and block forestry will be done over 2,000 acres in and around cities and towns of the province, he said.

Murad said that scrub hill forests will also be developed over 1000 acres in Kohistan and Thar areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

