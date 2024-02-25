Sindh Assembly goes to poll to elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has begun the process of electing its Speaker and Deputy Speaker by secret ballot here on Sunday, with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The session earlier started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat sharif.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP)‘s Syed Awais Qadir Shah is in the running for the office of Speaker and Anthony Naveed for the office of Deputy Speaker, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan has nominated Sofia Shah as the Speaker and Rashid Khan as the Deputy Speaker in the Sindh Assembly.

Two polling booths have been established on the floor of the house.

The agents of PPPP and MQM-P also checked the ballot boxes before voting.

Initially, the polling has started for the speaker slot.

The returned candidates to the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be announced after the counting of votes.