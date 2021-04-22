UrduPoint.com
Sindh Assembly Unanimously Approves Waqfa Bara E Namaz Resolution

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Sindh Assembly unanimously approves Waqfa Bara e Namaz resolution

Sindh Assembly here on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution meant to ensure suspension of its ongoing proceedings for Namaz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly here on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution meant to ensure suspension of its ongoing proceedings for Namaz.

The resolution forwarded by PTI legislator and leader of the opposition in provincial assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was supported by the house with absolute unanimity leading to its adoption in little time.

The provincial assembly had the trend to halt its proceedings during call being made for prayer (Azaan) but not for the prayer itself, leaving upon the personal will of each of the MPA to go for it or not.

MPA Haleem A Shaikh thanking the legislators for rising above their respective party affiliations expressed his confidence that the provincial government would soon turn the resolution into a law.

