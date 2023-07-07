Open Menu

Sindh Bank Selects PTCL To Implement Cutting Edge SD-WAN Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Sindh Bank selects PTCL to implement cutting edge SD-WAN Infrastructure

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sindh Bank have signed an agreement for deployment of SD-WAN at 200 branches of Sindh Bank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sindh Bank have signed an agreement for deployment of SD-WAN at 200 branches of Sindh Bank.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Syed Ata Hussain Jaffri, EVP Head of IT, Sindh Bank, signed the agreement at a ceremony recently held at Sindh Bank Head Office in Karachi, said a press release on Friday.The ceremony was witnessed by Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO PTCL, Imran Samad President & CEO Sindh Bank and their teams.

PTCL is providing Sindh Bank with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with the latest technology & managed security.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, expressed his satisfaction during the signing ceremony regarding the agreement with Sindh Bank, emphasizing PTCL Group's commitment to assisting the bank in meeting its digital connectivity requirements.

As a national carrier, PTCL is at the forefront of driving digitalization throughout the nation. By forging such alliances, PTCL remains dedicated to its pivotal role in advancing both telecommunications infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions to the banking industry. These endeavors are poised to foster the overall economic growth of the country." Imran Samad, President & CEO of Sindh Bank, stated, "We are pleased to partner with PTCL for infrastructure platform solutions, as we focus on adopting state-of-the-art and secure technology for connectivity and digitalization. As Sindh Bank aims to achieve an enhanced operating leverage, this transformative partnership will not only enhance our operations but also improve security and time-to-market for products and services, offering a digitally enabled financial setup for our customers and partners."

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Business Bank Ufone 4G Sindh Bank Agreement Industry PTCL

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

7 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

7 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

4 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

4 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

4 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

8 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

8 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan