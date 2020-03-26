UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Hints At Releasing Prisoners Facing Minor Criminal Charges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assigned the Sindh Home department to work out details of the total prisoners in Sindh jails so that they could be given relief keeping in view nature of their crime, health and financial conditions.

He took this decision on Thursday while presiding a meeting of Home department here at CM House , said a spokesperson to the CM.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Adl Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar, and IG Prison Nusrat Mangan.

The chief minister said according to the available list there were 16,000 prisoners in all the jails of the province. "I want you to prepare lists of all of the prisoners and divide them in different categories," he said and added there should be category of under trial and convicted prisoners.

In the under-trail prisoners' list there should be a category of prisoners facing heinous criminal and minor crime charges.

A separate list of elderly and sick prisoners may also be made so that their cases could be considered accordingly, the CM Sindh said.

He also asked the home department to furnish a separate list of the prisoners who have completed their punishments or jail term but have no money to pay the fine/penalty imposed on them.

The list of the prisoners who have been granted bail but have no money or property to file surety amount. "The provincial government would pay their fine and make arrangement for their surety," he said.

He has also asked the home department to prepare separate lists of the women prisoners, children and foreigners so that they may also be given some relief keeping in view the severity of their crime.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that our jails were mostly crowded; therefore he was trying to release those prisoners who could be given relief within the ambit of the law.

