Sindh CM appoints MPA Qasim Soomro as Parliamentary Secretary for Health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution department has notified that the Chief Minister of Sindh has appointed Member of Provincial Assembly of Sindh Muhammad Qasim Soomro as Parliamentary Secretary for Health Department, with immediate effect.

This was stated in a statement on Monday.