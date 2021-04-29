Sindh CM approves launching of TP-IV, desalination plant, Korangi Link Road

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday while presiding over 33 Public Private Partnership Policy Board meetings approved three important projects, including Treatment Plant-IV, desalination plant and Korangi Link Road. The meeting which was held at CM House was attended by Provincial Ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sohail Siyal, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chairman P&D, PSCM, Secretary Finance, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Health, Secretary Energy, DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh and others, said a news release.

TP- IV: WasteWater Treatment Plant (TP) IV, project includes establishment, operation and maintenance of a green-field sewage treatment plant in Korangi to cater to flows from Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi & Malir Town. Transaction Advisory Services Agreement has already been executed between ADB Office of Public Private Partnership (ADB OPPP) and KWSB on November 11.

The PPP Policy Board granted approval and endorsed the Transaction Advisory Services agreement executed between KWS&B and ADB OPPP and the issue of segregating the TP IV from Phase-II of KWSSIP may be affected at the appropriate forum. Furtherance to this, ADB engaged technical, and legal consultants for the project and initiated detailed feasibility study. 300 acres of land is earmarked for TP-IV in the Revenue Board record along with a demarcation plan (Deh Dih, Korangi), of which 12 acres are under possession of another government organization.

The PPP Policy Board issued directions to all concerned departments to facilitate and ensure provision of the entire 300 acres of land to KWSB free of all encumbrances, including encroached land so that the Project may move forward.

Desalination Project: Karachi Water & Sewerage Board is currently interested in pursuing the Desalination Project under PPP mode, whereby a 5 MIGD desalination plant utilizing seawater reverse osmosis technology is to be established, primarily to meet water needs for Clifton and DHA areas.The PPP Policy Board granted KWSB access to Project Development Facility (PDF) funds on the basis of PDF application justifying the need for project feasibility so that external Consultants may be engaged for the project. Korangi Link Road: The existing Korangi Road has narrow Right of Way. Widening of the existing Korangi Road to accommodate a 4-lane bridge will require businesses / residential areas along Korangi Road to be demolished. The Consultants stated that remedial measures have been taken into account such that it will create an alternate route for the commuters by distributing the traffic load on Korangi Road, which will provide high-speed alternate access to the Korangi area and beyond. On the basis of proposed remedies. The PPP policy board approved the project.