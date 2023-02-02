UrduPoint.com

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh Stresses Use Of Modern Methods For Oil Exploration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh stresses use of modern methods for oil exploration

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, on Thursday, stressed on measures for utilisation of modern scientific methods to explore natural resources and get maximum benefit of them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, on Thursday, stressed on measures for utilisation of modern scientific methods to explore natural resources and get maximum benefit of them.

The provincial minister, while chairing a meeting to deliberate on exploration of new oil and gas reserves in Sindh, said that the province was rich in natural and mineral resources and measures were required to explore them. He also stressed the need of activation of Sindh Petroleum Limited at the earliest.

General Manager (Exploration) of Pakistan Petroleum Limited Mujahid Ali, Senior Manager Touqeer Ahmed and others briefed the meeting that PPL was working currently in 13 blocks in the province.

They recommended announcement of a petroleum policy for oil exploration, forming a consortium of local and foreign exploration and production companies for pilot projects and a comprehensive legal framework in that regard.

They further suggested that oil exploration should be done in existing ELs and D&PLs while joint ventures should be established for shale gas and oil exploration.

