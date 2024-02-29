Open Menu

Sindh Excise Collects Over Rs22 Million During Tax Recovery Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Sindh Excise and Taxation department, during ten days of road checking campaign aimed at recovery of outstanding taxes, collected over Rs22.3 million across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Sindh Excise and Taxation department, during ten days of road checking campaign aimed at recovery of outstanding taxes, collected over Rs22.3 million across the province.

Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that a total of 21,915 vehicles were checked till the tenth day of road checking campaign by inspection teams of the department.

The Excise and Taxation teams checked 4676 vehicles in Karachi, 6197 in Hyderabad, 2696 in Sukkur, 2745 in Larkana, 2225 in Mirpur Khas and 3376 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad, he said adding that a total of 2130 vehicles were impounded and documents of 2013 vehicles were seized by the teams as well.

Road checking campaign to collect due taxes from the owners of defaulting vehicles will continue till March 7, 2024, the DG informed and advised owners of tax defaulting vehicles to pay the due amount of tax to avert the legal action.

