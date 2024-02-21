Sindh Excise dept collects Rs.5.88 million taxes

Sindh Excise and Taxation department, on the second day of ongoing road checking campaign for recovery of outstanding taxes, collected over Rs.5.88 million across the province

Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that a total of 6692 vehicles were checked till the second day of the campaign by inspection teams of the department.

The inspection teams checked 1589 vehicles in Karachi, 1789 in Hyderabad, 1206 in Sukkur, 885 in Larkana, 725 in Mirpur Khas and 498 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad, he said adding that a total of 651 vehicles were confiscated by the inspection teams and documents of 670 vehicles were also seized while tax collection of more than Rs.5.88 million was also ensured during initial two days of the campaign.

He informed that road checking campaign to collect tax will continue till March 7, 2024.