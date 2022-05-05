UrduPoint.com

Sindh Facing Acute Water Shortage: Shoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Sindh facing acute water shortage: Shoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said the province is facing acute water shortage which is not only affecting agriculture but it is also causing a shortfall of drinking water.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the minister said Sindh was not being provided its share of water as per the Water Accord 1991.

Rather, he added, the three-tier formula was being applied which had reduced the province's share a lot.

According to him, in the month of April Sindh was supposed to receive 2.408 million acre feet (MAF) water on the basis of the accord.

However, he said the province was provided only 1.388 MAF water. He informed that Punjab was given 2.719 MAF against its share of 4.116 MAF.

The minister said Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had calculated the overall shortfall at 36 percent.

The minister contended that as per the IRSA's readings of the water availability Sindh should have been provided 1.542 MAF instead of 1.388 MAF.

Shoro demanded that the province should immediately be compensated for the losses by providing enhanced quantity of water.

