Sindh Food Authority catches, culls sick poultry en route to market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A team of Sindh food Authority (SFA) confiscated and culled hundreds of sick poultry which were being transported in a minivan through Kotri town of Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

Deputy Director SFA Fida Hussain Khoso informed that the sick chickens were being supplied to the market.

He added that the vehicle's driver had been apprehended by Jamshoro police while further probe about the owner of the poultry and that vehicle was underway.