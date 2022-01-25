UrduPoint.com

Sindh Government Improving Road Network, Basic Amenities: Administrator Karachi

Published January 25, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the provincial government is improving road network and basic civic amenities.

"Many development projects have been started in Karachi with full goodwill and enthusiasm and this is the real change. The results would have been different in the past if the people of Karachi had been served in good faith instead of crying out for resources and powers," the Administrator expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony held at Fish Square Hawks Bay to mark the groundbreaking of a plan to build a two-lane road from Machli Chowk to CANNUP Hawks Bay.

Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Asif Khan, PPP General Secretary Ali Ahmed Jan, Ali Hamza, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that construction of six kilometer long Machli Chowk to CANNUP Hawks Bay road will facilitate the residents of the area.

The construction of this road will be completed in the next four months at a cost of Rs. 840 million.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that with the construction of this road in Hawks Bay, the citizens will be able to reach the coastal recreational places easily. PPP's vision is development and to improve infrastructure of Karachi.

"Rs 1.5 billion have been allocated for the repair of damaged roads, development works are being carried out in every area of the city without any discrimination, 22 roads will be constructed in Central and West Districts," he added.

He said that major roads including Chakiwara Road, Sher Shah Road, Site Industrial Area, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and Johar Chowrangi are being upgraded.

He said that the construction of Mauripur Road has been completed which will bring economic benefits and people from all over Pakistan will turn to the sea.

"In the past, all these places were devastated and no one was able to serve the people of Karachi," he said and added that payment has been made for the purchase of 250 buses in the public transport sector.

The Administrator said that these buses will soon be seen on the roads of Karachi and efforts are being made to solve the water problem on priority basis.

