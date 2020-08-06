Sindh Governor condoles demise of senior journalist Syed Athar Ali Hashmi

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has expressed sorrow over the death of senior journalist and well-known columnist Syed Athar Ali Hashmi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has expressed sorrow over the death of senior journalist and well-known columnist Syed Athar Ali Hashmi.

In a condolence message on Thursday, Imran Ismail prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, elevation of ranks and patience for the bereaved family.

The Governor Sindh said that senior journalist Syed Athar Ali Hashmi was a gentle, soft-spoken, sociable and elegant personality.

He said that the media has lost a veteran journalist and services of the deceased for corrective criticism will always be remembered.