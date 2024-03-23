Open Menu

Sindh Governor Pays Tributes To Quaid On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Sindh Ministers including Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon were also present on the occasion.

The Governor laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Later, he inked comments in the visitors book.

