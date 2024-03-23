Sindh Governor Pays Tributes To Quaid On Pakistan Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Sindh Ministers including Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon were also present on the occasion.
The Governor laid a wreath and offered Fateha.
He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.
Later, he inked comments in the visitors book.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rukhshan Division raises national flag in Kharan32 minutes ago
-
Forest Office seizes illegally cut timber in raids, warns of strict action42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi holds flag-hoisting ceremony42 minutes ago
-
Spring floral extravaganza blossoms at Jilani Park (Racecourse)42 minutes ago
-
Hamza Nasir emphasizes unity on Pakistan Day52 minutes ago
-
Shahida Perven appointed as convener of FPCCI women regional standing committee on women empowerment52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of anti-encroachments, cleanliness drive launched in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Parliament-to-Parliament contacts vital for regional prosperity: NA Speaker1 hour ago
-
57 drug peddlers held1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Day; a bright chapter of freedom movement: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string1 hour ago