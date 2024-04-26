Sindh Govt Declares May 1st As Public Holiday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Sindh government has declared May 1st as the public holiday through out the province of Sindh on the occasion on Labour Day.
According to a notification, the public holiday will be for all the government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services.
