Sindh Govt Focuses To Provide Best Health Services To Masses

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

Sindh govt focuses to provide best health services to masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that we will spare no effort in serving the people and are doing our best to provide health facilities to the people.

He expressed these views in a simple ceremony of giving medicines to the hospital management at KMC Hospital Gizri here on Monday.

He said that the fee for OPD at KMC Hospital is only Rs 20 in which free medicines are also provided and maternity charges including medicines are only Rs 500, he said.

He further added that KMC Gizri Hospital was presenting a modern type of private hospital in which all the facilities were almost free.

