Open Menu

Sindh Govt Initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme In 15 Districts: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Sindh govt initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme in 15 districts: Minister

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that the government has initiated a program "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh " in 15 districts with the collaboration of the World Bank to improve the mother child's health

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that the government has initiated a program "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh " in 15 districts with the collaboration of the World Bank to improve the mother child's health.

This he said while talking to media at Shehbaz Hall, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The minister informed that initially this program started in three districts Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari and will be extended to other districts soon. He further said that this program will benefit 1.3 million women and children in the province. This program of social protection will give 30,000 cash to the mother for the safe life of the child because there is a problem of malnutrition identified in different districts.

Replying to a question regarding elections the minister said that the government is ready for the general elections on 8th February and the next cabinet meeting will be held soon to finalize the elections arrangements.

He further said that a strong communication awareness campaign will be launched to spread awareness regarding this program to benefit more women and children in this program.

Later a meeting was presided over by the minister at Shahbaz Hall, where he directed the commissioner of Hyderabad to issue directions to deputy commissioners and Health professionals for registration of more beneficiaries in districts.

Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah assured the minister that he would soon conduct a meeting with deputy commissioners to discuss the mentioned program.

Related Topics

Sindh World Bank Hyderabad Tando Allahyar Matiari February Women Media Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Man abducted near police station

Man abducted near police station

2 minutes ago
 DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected

DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected

2 minutes ago
 WSSC holds walk to raise awareness about cleanline ..

WSSC holds walk to raise awareness about cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Married woman abducted

Married woman abducted

2 minutes ago
 Financial support for journalist facing emergency ..

Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker ..

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Niza ..

Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th deat ..

8 minutes ago
CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP

CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP

8 minutes ago
 Health minister promises more medical facilities i ..

Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Two young man killed in encounter

Two young man killed in encounter

8 minutes ago
 Progress of development schemes of South Punjab re ..

Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed

8 minutes ago
 Community policing can play vital role in crime pr ..

Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara

8 minutes ago
 PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan