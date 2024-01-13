- Home
Sindh Govt Initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme In 15 Districts: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 10:04 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that the government has initiated a program "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh " in 15 districts with the collaboration of the World Bank to improve the mother child's health.
This he said while talking to media at Shehbaz Hall, Hyderabad on Saturday.
The minister informed that initially this program started in three districts Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari and will be extended to other districts soon. He further said that this program will benefit 1.3 million women and children in the province. This program of social protection will give 30,000 cash to the mother for the safe life of the child because there is a problem of malnutrition identified in different districts.
Replying to a question regarding elections the minister said that the government is ready for the general elections on 8th February and the next cabinet meeting will be held soon to finalize the elections arrangements.
He further said that a strong communication awareness campaign will be launched to spread awareness regarding this program to benefit more women and children in this program.
Later a meeting was presided over by the minister at Shahbaz Hall, where he directed the commissioner of Hyderabad to issue directions to deputy commissioners and Health professionals for registration of more beneficiaries in districts.
Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah assured the minister that he would soon conduct a meeting with deputy commissioners to discuss the mentioned program.
