Sindh Govt Sets Up Cyclone Control Cell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Sindh govt sets up Cyclone Control Cell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Sindh government has established a Central Control Cell for Tropical Cyclone 'TAUKTAE' the new Sindh Secretariat.

The Control Cell will work round-the-clock and resolve issues related to rain emergency throughout the province predicted due to the cyclone.

The Cell will also coordinate with other cells established for the purpose by I.G Sindh, D.

G Rangers, Health department , Home department , PDMA Sindh as well as at divisional headquarters by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in their respective jurisdictions.

It will provide guidance and assistance to general public on any query regarding rain emergency. The cell will be headed by Muhammad Hanif Channa, Secretary (GA) ,SGA&CD, Sindh government.

The helpline number is 1070 with telephone no. 021-99222967 and fax no. 021-99222655.

The public can also email at rainemergency@gmail.com and whatsapp on 0317-0266875.

