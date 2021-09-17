Sindh govt takes steps for trade education: Sadiq Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon has said that Sindh government was taking steps for the provision of trade education to persons with disabilities in collaboration with private sector.

He said this while visiting the office of the NOWPDP Saddar Karachi, an NGO working for the welfare of the persons with disabilities, here on Friday.

President of NOWPDP Ameen Hashwani, Executive Director Umair Ali, Ronak Lakhani and others were also present, said a communique.

Sadiq Ali Memon was briefed that education was being provided to the persons with disabilities and each year as many as 350 persons with disabilities were provided trade training in web designing, computer programming, and rickshaw driving in Karachi, Sujawal and Islamabad.

The SACM appreciated the training programmes and expressed his hope that such trade education would enable persons with disabilities to earn their bread and butter in a respectable manner.