Sindh Govt Taking Steps To Make Visually Impaired Persons Useful Citizens

Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:09 AM

Member Sindh Assembly and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio Thursday said Sindh Government was taking possible steps to make visually impaired persons useful citizens of the society

He was addressing a ceremony organised by Pakistan Blind Association to observe World Sight Day here.

He said that there were scores of highly talented visually impaired persons in Nawabshah district and efforts to be made by the Sindh Government for approval of grants for their guidance and permanent assistance.

Pakistan Blind Association Sindh, President Muzaffar Ali Qureshi said that the organization was working for providing education and vocational training to visually impaired men and women without discrimination in order to make them self sufficient.

He said that PBA presently provided vocational training in different fields in 19cities of the province.

