Sindh Govt To Conduct Universities' Monitoring Working Under Its Charter: Chief Minister Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:22 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the provincial government would be conducting monitoring and evaluation of the universities working under its charter while accreditation would lie with the Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC).

"However, a joint work plan may be drafted jointly by the provincial governments and HEC which would be floated in the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval," The CM said while talking to Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri accompanied by Dr Fateh Marri Member (O&P) HEC called on him here at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by PSCM Sajid jamal Abro, Secretary U&B Alamauddin Bullo, Adl Secretary U&B Moinuddin Siddiqui and Adl secretary to CM Badaruddin Shaikh.

The chief minister said that after 18thamendment the provinces had established their provincial higher education commissions.

"The task of Monitoring and Evaluation of the universities lie with the provincial government and Accreditation was the authority of the federal HEC," he noted.

More Stories From Pakistan

