Sindh Has Multiple Ports To Offer Trade Opportunities To SCO Regions: SACM Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (ID-PPPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said that Sindh province in Pakistan has multiple ports that have the potential to allow trade to member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and these countries should take the advantage of Sindh offer.

This he said, while representing the province of Sindh at SCO Regional Summit in Chelyabinsk Russia, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

He said that Sindh province had also established Special Economic Zones in the province and provided all infrastructure for the investors and industrialists to establish industries in Sindh.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar added, ' Sindh is a peaceful province and has business friendly environment and the Investment will be provided complete security'.

He said that Sindh Government was fully committed to provide better investment opportunities through one window operation and welcomed foreign investors to Sindh province.

On this occasion, he briefed the audience regarding investment opportunities and sectors in the province.

