UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Sindh High Court lawyer dies of heart attack

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :An advocate of Sindh High Court, Manzoor Hussain Ansari, died here on Friday. He remained President District Nar Association several times.

The deceased was 65 years old and was an editor in Chief-turned lawyer, he was suffering from cardio.

His funeral was held here at near Babatlio village and he was laid to rest at a nearby graveyard.

Large number of people, including lawyers and journalists, attended his funeral.Being a former journalist, he was always available for legal assistance to the journalist community and was known for pleading their cases pro bono.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Advocate Aqeel Soomro, Advocate Nisar Ahmed Bhunbhro, Advocate Ali Hyder Ada, Advocate Qurban Malano and others expressed their profound grief over the demise of Manzoor Hussain Ansari.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and provide courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Lawyers Died Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

10 minutes ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

36 minutes ago
 PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering a ..

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering at Lahore's Hockey Stadium

1 hour ago
 Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independenc ..

Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.