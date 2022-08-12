Sindh High Court lawyer dies of heart attack

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :An advocate of Sindh High Court, Manzoor Hussain Ansari, died here on Friday. He remained President District Nar Association several times.

The deceased was 65 years old and was an editor in Chief-turned lawyer, he was suffering from cardio.

His funeral was held here at near Babatlio village and he was laid to rest at a nearby graveyard.

Large number of people, including lawyers and journalists, attended his funeral.Being a former journalist, he was always available for legal assistance to the journalist community and was known for pleading their cases pro bono.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Advocate Aqeel Soomro, Advocate Nisar Ahmed Bhunbhro, Advocate Ali Hyder Ada, Advocate Qurban Malano and others expressed their profound grief over the demise of Manzoor Hussain Ansari.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and provide courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.