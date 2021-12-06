UrduPoint.com

Sindh Is Being Fully Represented In Dubai Expo: CM's Aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh is being fully represented in the Pakistan Pavilion to be set up at Dubai Expo

He said this while recording his impressions after visiting Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo.

Member Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon was also present on the occasion.

Qasim Naveed Qamar further said that the Pakistan Pavilion is providing complete information to the visitors about the investment opportunities in Sindh province and the culture, civilization and tourist places of Sindh.

It is very encouraging and people are taking keen interest in Pakistan's Pavilion , he said.

He said that the whole team deserves congratulations for representing Pakistan and hoped that Dubai Expo would increase investment in Sindh.

