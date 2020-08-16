UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Land Of Sufis, Saints: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sindh land of sufis, saints: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Sunday said that Sindh was the land of sufis and saints and was free from prejudice.

He said this while visiting different areas of Ghotki and meeting various delegations, said a statement issued here.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo reached Adilpur and offered Fateha on the demise of Tajuddin Kalor's brother.

He also attended the marriage ceremony of nephews of Hafiz Ahmed Muhammad Chachar in Ghotki.

The Sindh Minister for Industries was accompanied by a large number of party workers and office bearers including his party's District General Secretary of Ghotki.

Related Topics

Sindh Marriage Ghotki Sunday Commerce From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

3 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.