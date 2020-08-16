Sindh land of sufis, saints: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Sunday said that Sindh was the land of sufis and saints and was free from prejudice.

He said this while visiting different areas of Ghotki and meeting various delegations, said a statement issued here.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo reached Adilpur and offered Fateha on the demise of Tajuddin Kalor's brother.

He also attended the marriage ceremony of nephews of Hafiz Ahmed Muhammad Chachar in Ghotki.

The Sindh Minister for Industries was accompanied by a large number of party workers and office bearers including his party's District General Secretary of Ghotki.