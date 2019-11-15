Sindh local govt minister claims releasing Rs250 million grant to SDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has claimed that the provincial government has released grant of Rs250 million to Sehwan Development Authority for disbursement of two month salary to its employees while issue of releasing amount to SDA for payment of remaining salaries will also be resolved soon.

The minister stated this while talking to media persons after presiding over the meeting of the governing board of Sehwan Development Authority at Jamshoro on Friday.

Accompanied by MPA Malik Asad Sikandar, the minister said that on special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial government was making efforts to strengthen the local government institutions so that the basic issues of the common people would be resolved at the earliest.

The provincial government has launched one window operation for allotment of SDA plots, the minister informed that added that according to decision of the governing board, the plots will be auctioned on merit.

The governing board has decided to issue notices to those who started private constructions on SDA plots while strict action will also be initiated against those who launched illegal private housing schemes in SDA limitations.

The minister however maintained that SDA management should generate revenue from its own resources in order to make the organization stable. The governing board has also decided to take strict action against illegally established petrol and gas stations, restaurants and other trade activities in the limitations of SDA, he added.

It has been decided in principle to implement the orders of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit in respect of removal of encroachments, the minister said, adding that an international level recreation park will also be established in SDA jurisdiction.