UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Local Govt Minister Claims Releasing Rs250 Million Grant To SDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Sindh local govt minister claims releasing Rs250 million grant to SDA

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has claimed that the provincial government has released grant of Rs250 million to Sehwan Development Authority for disbursement of two month salary to its employees while issue of releasing amount to SDA for payment of remaining salaries will also be resolved soon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has claimed that the provincial government has released grant of Rs250 million to Sehwan Development Authority for disbursement of two month salary to its employees while issue of releasing amount to SDA for payment of remaining salaries will also be resolved soon.

The minister stated this while talking to media persons after presiding over the meeting of the governing board of Sehwan Development Authority at Jamshoro on Friday.

Accompanied by MPA Malik Asad Sikandar, the minister said that on special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial government was making efforts to strengthen the local government institutions so that the basic issues of the common people would be resolved at the earliest.

The provincial government has launched one window operation for allotment of SDA plots, the minister informed that added that according to decision of the governing board, the plots will be auctioned on merit.

The governing board has decided to issue notices to those who started private constructions on SDA plots while strict action will also be initiated against those who launched illegal private housing schemes in SDA limitations.

The minister however maintained that SDA management should generate revenue from its own resources in order to make the organization stable. The governing board has also decided to take strict action against illegally established petrol and gas stations, restaurants and other trade activities in the limitations of SDA, he added.

It has been decided in principle to implement the orders of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit in respect of removal of encroachments, the minister said, adding that an international level recreation park will also be established in SDA jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Supreme Court Chief Minister Nasir Jamshoro Gas Murad Ali Shah Media From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

10 minutes ago

NUST crosses “500 patents filed and 100 patents ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casab ..

19 minutes ago

Infinix S5, Is it Worth All Your Attention?

25 minutes ago

Gomal university announces BA/BSc results

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.