KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Ombudsman, Aijaz Ali Khan has been elected as Director of International Ombudsman Institute for Asian Region.

Online election for the post of Director IoI (Asia) was held and the Ombudsmen of Thailand, Indonesia and Sindh (Pakistan)contested, says statement issued by Sindh Ombudsman.