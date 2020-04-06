UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Receives Donation Of Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers

Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

Sindh Police receives donation of masks, gloves, sanitizers

Sindh Police on Monday received donation of masks, hand gloves and sanitizers for the protection of personnel and officers amid outbreak of Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Police on Monday received donation of masks, hand gloves and sanitizers for the protection of personnel and officers amid outbreak of Covid-19.

The Wholesale Pharmaceutical Organization handed over the masks, gloves and sanitizers to Deputy Inspector General of Police - Headquarters Saqib Ismail Memon in a meeting, according to the spokesman for police.

The DIGP thanked the pharmaceutical organization and appreciated their support to Sindh Police in combating with the global pandemic.

