Sindh Police receives donation of masks, gloves, sanitizers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Police on Monday received donation of masks, hand gloves and sanitizers for the protection of personnel and officers amid outbreak of Covid-19.

The Wholesale Pharmaceutical Organization handed over the masks, gloves and sanitizers to Deputy Inspector General of Police - Headquarters Saqib Ismail Memon in a meeting, according to the spokesman for police.

The DIGP thanked the pharmaceutical organization and appreciated their support to Sindh Police in combating with the global pandemic.