Sindh University High Ups Contemplate Uniform Semester Policy As Per HEC Guidelines

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

Sindh University high ups contemplate uniform semester policy as per HEC guidelines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday presided over two meetings to envisage semester policy of the varsity as per guidelines of Higher education Commission.

In the first interaction, Deans of all teaching faculties convened to contemplate the dynamics of a policy framework in form of tentative draft to deliberate upon and finalize to present to the varsity's academic council for consideration and approval, the university spokesman informed and added upon approval from academic council, the new policy would be brought into effect forthwith. The development had been consequent upon exclusive directives of Higher Education Commission Islamabad, he added.

The Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani and Director IT Services Centre (ITSC) Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani briefed the committee on the modalities so far charted in the given context, seeking their reflections, and discussing the issues involved at length.

The two said that varsity was already complying with 95 percent of HEC guidelines towards working of the semester system.  In his views, the Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction to note rapid digital and technological advancement of the varsity under its exceptionally talented senior and junior leadership.

In another interface with the Vice Chancellor in the Chair, and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, all academic heads, online classes focal persons from all departments/institutes within the Faculty and teachers, in attendance; reviewed the progress made with regards to online teaching-learning, uploading of course files and supplementary course materials and other related matters.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat felicitated the dean, faculty and students upon having been able to defeat all odds, upon prevailing over all obstacles leading to smooth, effective and successful conduct of online semester session.

