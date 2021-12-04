Sindhi Cultural Day To Be Marked On Dec 5
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 11:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :'Sindhi Cultural Day' will be celebrated here on December 5, in befitting manner.
In this connection a series of cultural events will be held. Sindhi Cultural Day is a popular Sindhi cultural festival also known as 'Aekta jo Dihaarro' is largely celebrated to highlight centuries old-rich culture of Sindh.
The day is celebrated all over Sindh and amongst the Sindhi community around the world on the first Sunday of December.