Sindhi Cultural Day to be marked on Dec 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :'Sindhi Cultural Day' will be celebrated here on December 5, in befitting manner.

In this connection a series of cultural events will be held. Sindhi Cultural Day is a popular Sindhi cultural festival also known as 'Aekta jo Dihaarro' is largely celebrated to highlight centuries old-rich culture of Sindh.

The day is celebrated all over Sindh and amongst the Sindhi community around the world on the first Sunday of December.