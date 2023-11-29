Open Menu

Sindhi Language Authority Starts Sindhi Language Learning Classes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Sindhi Language Authority has started classes for learning the Sindhi Language at the Hyderabad center.

Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ishaq Samejo addressing the maiden session of Sindhi classes said that after parents Sindhi teachers play a vital role in transforming the Great heritage of language in the young generation.

He said that the Complaint Center established by the Sindhi Language Authority for the Schools not teaching Sindhi had received low complaints as expected, However, intellectuals and writers of Sindhi parents should make sincere efforts in this regard.

Secretary Dr. Ehsan Danish said that the Sindhi Language Authority was playing a vital role in the promotion and learning and in this regard two centers were established in Karachi and Hyderabad where the learning process had been started however efforts were underway to establish Sindhi learning center in Islamabad soon besides arrangements were finalized for online Sindhi learning for people living abroad.

APP/nsm

