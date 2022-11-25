The death anniversary of Pakistan's famous film singer Salim Raza was observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The death anniversary of Pakistan's famous film singer Salim Raza was observed on Friday.

Born Noel Dias, he was better known as Saleem Raza, the name he adopted after started singing. He started his singing career in Lahore, Pakistan and quickly gained popularity. Raza was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing tragic songs.

He first sang for Lahore Radio Station. Additionally, Raza learned music from Master Sadiq Ali, and Ustaad Aashiq Husain.

He was introduced to the Pakistani film industry by veteran film music director Ghulam Ahmed Chishti.

Saleem Raza's first lucky break came in director Syed Ata Ullah Hashmi's 1955 film Naukar.

He lent his voice to the 'sad' musical composition, 'Taqdeer kay malik deikh zara kya zulm hai', a duet with Kausar Perveen.

He also sang as a playback singer in Anwar Kamal Pasha's Qatil in 1955. Although his big breakthrough came with the song Yaaro mujhe muaaf rakho, main nashey mein hoon, in Saifuddin Saif's film Saat Lakh (1957).

He went on to sing many other songs in films like Aas Paas (1957), Do Rastey, Hamsafar (1960), Seema (1963) and many more. His last film was Payal Ki Jhankar (1966).

He suffered from kidney failure, which took his life on November 25, 1983. At the time of his death, he was fifty-one years of age.