Sir Syed University Of Engineering & Technology Organizes Lecture On 'a Brief Evolution Of Image Processing Techniques'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:05 PM

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organizes lecture on 'a brief evolution of image processing techniques'

Dr Enrique Nava Baro from Malaga University, Spain visited Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and delivered a lecture on "a brief evolution of image processing techniques in medical applications: a digital image processing approach".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Dr Enrique Nava Baro from Malaga University, Spain visited Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and delivered a lecture on "a brief evolution of image processing techniques in medical applications: a digital image processing approach".

The event was organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and it was largely attended by the faculty and SSUET officials, said a statement on Monday.

Dr Enriguqe Nava Baro gave an informative presentation on image processing.

Digital image processing consists of the manipulation of images using digital computers. Its use has been increasing exponentially in the last decades.

Its applications range from medicine to entertainment, passing by geological processing and remote sensing.

Multimedia systems, one of the pillars of the modern information society, rely heavily on digital image processing.

Dr. Enriguqe Nava Baro explained that image analysis includes detection, segmentation, quantification and classification.

This process can detect small calcium spots produced by malignant cells and nodule with a concentration of malignant tissue.

He said that "Image segmentation is the process of partitioning an image into multiple segments.

Measurement of image characteristics or features, Object size, contour size, contour signature, statistical region or contour features, Likelihood with an object model, Texture features,Dr. Enriguqe Nava Baro added.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin presented SSUET souvenir to the guest Dr. Enriguqe Nava Baro.

