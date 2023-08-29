Open Menu

Six Booked For Attacking Meter Readers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Muzaffargarh Sub-Division logged the first kind of First Information Report (FIR) against the accused for attacking four meter readers here Tuesday.

As per excerpt of the FIR, the meter readers hailing from Wapda first- division including Abubakkar, Waheed Akhtar, Barkatullah and Muhammad Irshad were assaulted allegedly by retired Tehsildar Salim Parvez, son of Muhammad Akram and a vendor named Mohammad Javed among six unidentified people residing in Chune Wali Gali of mohalla Sheikhupura. Both sides traded harsh words further led to erupt physical fight.

The reason of the clash was charging of extra units due to late reading by the meter readers. According to plaintiffs, they saved their lives by fleeing the scene.

Civil Lines police station registered the case against the two identified and four unidentified persons on the report of SDO Wapda Sub-division.

