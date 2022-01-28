Six criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested six criminals including three proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched across the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested six criminals including three proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to police sources, three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes have been arrested during the crackdown.

The police have also apprehended three other criminals besides recovering 10 litre liquor, one pistol, one repeater and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, the police sources added.