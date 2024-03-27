Six dead, 1,052 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) At least six people were killed and 1,052 others injured in 1,008 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 473 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 579 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 570 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 348 passengers were among victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 256 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 91 accidents and 88 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 877 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 20 vans, six passenger buses, 22 truck and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.