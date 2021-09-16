Six drug peddlers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that teams of different police station conducted raids within their areas and held six drug traffickers-- Usman,Rafhan-ul-Haq,Ali Raza ,Irfan,Muhammad Asif,Muhammad Ramzan.

The teams also recovered 2.35-kg hashish,120-g chars and 30 litres wine from them.

Cases were registered against them.