Six gamblers arrested during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

Gujjar Khan Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 16,920, 03 motorcycles and 2 roosters from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Gujjar Khan Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 16,920, 03 motorcycles and 2 roosters from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman.

He said the arrested gamblers were identified as Noor Rehman, Naveed Akbar,Miraj, Mohammad Farid, Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Amir.

Police had registered separate cases against them, he said adding the further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams who arrested the gamblers.

Meanwhile, police had arrested three kite sellers namely Tabish, Abdullah and Usman and confiscated 81 kites from their possession.