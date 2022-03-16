UrduPoint.com

Six Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Six gamblers arrested during raid

Gujjar Khan Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 16,920, 03 motorcycles and 2 roosters from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Gujjar Khan Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 16,920, 03 motorcycles and 2 roosters from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman.

He said the arrested gamblers were identified as Noor Rehman, Naveed Akbar,Miraj, Mohammad Farid, Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Amir.

Police had registered separate cases against them, he said adding the further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams who arrested the gamblers.

Meanwhile, police had arrested three kite sellers namely Tabish, Abdullah and Usman and confiscated 81 kites from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Mohammad Amir Money From

Recent Stories

Balochistan's Governor calls on Shaukat Tarin

Balochistan's Governor calls on Shaukat Tarin

14 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 36 kg drugs

ANF recovers 36 kg drugs

14 minutes ago
 AJK PM hails UN decision to declare March 15 as in ..

AJK PM hails UN decision to declare March 15 as international day to combat Isla ..

14 minutes ago
 Shehbaz's statement about national govt 'extra con ..

Shehbaz's statement about national govt 'extra constitutional': Fawad

14 minutes ago
 Int'l conference deliberates on climate challenges ..

Int'l conference deliberates on climate challenges, suggests positive actions

14 minutes ago
 Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation join hands for a cl ..

Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation join hands for a clean, green Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>