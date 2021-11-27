Six gamblers arrested during raid in rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 37,570 at stake, 06 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Liaquat Ali, Abdul Jabbar, Tasdeeq Saeed, Talib Hussain, Mohammad Zaheer and Gul Mohammad.

Gujjar Khan police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Kamran Amir while appreciated SH0 Gujjar Khan and the police team said that gambling is the root cause of social evils adding that operations against them will continue such anti-social elements.

