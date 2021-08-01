Six injure in Mastung clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :At least six people got injured in clash between two groups in Kadh-Koocha area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, six people from both groups received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The identity of victims and the reason behind clash could not be ascertained yet.

The Levies Force registered a case and started investigation into the matter.