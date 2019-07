Six killed after landslide hit house in Kalam valley

Six people were killed in landslide in remote Batan area of Kalam valley

Swat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Six people were killed in landslide in remote Batan area of Kalam valley.

According to Rescue 1122, seven people were buried in house under debris when landslide hit their house.

The rescue team managed to pull out all seven people from house, but five women and one child died due to injuries and suffocation.

One injured person has been shifted to hospital.

The landslide is likely to be triggered by recent rains in the area.