Six motorcycle thieves arrested, seven stolen motorcycles recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as six accused involved in motorcycle lifting were arrested by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and recovered 7 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested accused were habitual criminals and wanted to police in various criminal and motorcycle lifting cases, said a news release on Tuesday.

Accused were identified as Rana Niaz alias Foji, Ashiq Ali, Tahir, Danish, Ali Haider alias Javed and Ali Anwar.

Accused Ashiq Ali was a buyer of stolen motorbikes and used to sell stolen motorbikes in Sujawal and other areas without documents.

Accused Ali Haider alias Javed Abro's father had also been arrested and jailed 14 times in motorcycle theft cases while accused Javed lifted motorcycles on daily basis and had been arrested for the third time by AVLC.

He was a resident of Tahir Sakhro (Sindh) and committed most of the crimes in Bin Qasim, Quaidabad, Landhi, Malir and Khokhrapar.

Accused Niaz alias Foji belonged to a big gang and had expertise in motorcycle theft.

Accused Ali Anwar was a habitual criminal and accomplice of accused Javed Abro.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KGC-0789 stolen from limits of North Nazimabad Police Station (PS), KBF-5004 lifted from limits of Liaquatabad PS, KIG-1415 from Saddar PS, RNQ-286 from Saddar PS, KOD-9990 snatched from Shah Latif Town PS, KLF-1129 from Korangi Industrial Area PS, KKA-376 from Landhi PS.

Raids were being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the accused while further investigations were also underway.