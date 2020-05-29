UrduPoint.com
Six Of Family Die As Van Overturned Near Khairpur Tamewali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

Six of family die as van overturned near Khairpur Tamewali

Six members of a family died when a speeding van overturned near Khairpur Tamewali, some 84 kilometers from here Friday.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Six members of a family died when a speeding van overturned near Khairpur Tamewali, some 84 kilometers from here Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the van was going to Rahim Yar Feroza when its driver lost his control over the vehicle due to overspeeding and it turned turtle.

As a result, six persons of the same family, including kids, died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamewali by rescue personnel.

