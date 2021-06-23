Six outlaws arrested in sargodha

Police on Wednesday arrested six accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested six accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six accused,besides recovering 25 liters of liquor,two pistols 30 bore and two rifles 444 bore from them.

The accused were identified as-Hassan Ali,Mazhar Hayyat,Nazar Hayyat,Ghulam Mustafa,Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Naeem.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.