Six Outlaws Held In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Six outlaws held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police have apprehended six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons.

Koral police arrested two accused namely Khizer Hayat and Khateeb Ahmed and recovered one 38 bore pistol and one MP5 gun from their possession, said a news release on Saturday.

Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Hassan Khan and recovered 1280 gram hashish and 170 gram ice from his possession. Shams colony police apprehended an accused Abdul Qadeer.

Similarly, Noon police arrested two accused Muhammad Hamza and Sami Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG (Operations) directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminals. "The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands" he maintained.

