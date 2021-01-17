Six passengers hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Atleast six persons sustained serious injuries due to collision between passenger bus and truck loaded with sugarcane at Kot Addu area.

According to Rescue 1122 officials,a passenger bus was going to Multan from Klorkot when it suddenly collided with the truck loaded with sugarcane at Ehsanpur Road Kot Addu.

As a result, six passengers of the bus sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital after providing first aid.

The incident took place due to thick fog while the condition of two injured was being told critical.

Sadar police Kot Addu reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.

APP /shn-sak