UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Passengers Hurt In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Six passengers hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Atleast six persons sustained serious injuries due to collision between passenger bus and truck loaded with sugarcane at Kot Addu area.

According to Rescue 1122 officials,a passenger bus was going to Multan from Klorkot when it suddenly collided with the truck loaded with sugarcane at Ehsanpur Road Kot Addu.

As a result, six passengers of the bus sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital after providing first aid.

The incident took place due to thick fog while the condition of two injured was being told critical.

Sadar police Kot Addu reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Road Kot Addu Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

12 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.