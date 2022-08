SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :At least six people suffocated to death during the procession of Muharram in Rohri near Sukkur on late night.

Three of them were identified as Dil Sher from Kashmore, Hasan Ali from Local board Sukkur, and Mansoor from Mehrabpur.

The identity of other three yet to be ascertained, local police said on Monday.