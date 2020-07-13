Six sale points of sacrificial animals to be established in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::Six sale points of sacrificial animals would be established in the district ahead of Eidul Azha, following the prescribed anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir stated this while giving briefing to Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah during a meeting, here on Monday.

The DC said these sale points would be established on the outskirts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The sale points would be functional from July 15, 2020, the DC added.